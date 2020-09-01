SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – San Francisco Mayor London Breed on Tuesday announced that the city is officially off the COVID-19 watch list.
The same day, San Francisco had allowed personal care services such as hair salons, nail salons, and barbershops to resume outdoor operations.
Many businesses have been closed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Latest Stories:
- San Francisco taken off COVID-19 watch list
- Wild Boulder Creek peacock survives CZU wildfires
- Watch: Donald Trump tours damage in Kenosha, Wisconsin, following riots
- 2,000 arrested in five-week sweep targeting migrants convicted or wanted for crimes
- Nursing home residents concerned about sex offender living among them