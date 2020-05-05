San Francisco takes measured approach as California prepares to begin Phase 2

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – After Governor Gavin Newsom announced the state will begin Phase 2 of its reopening plan.

San Franciscans are wondering what that means for the City by the Bay.

As some counties in California prepare to resume operations for most retail businesses, San Francisco is taking a measured approach.

On Monday, Mayor London Breed cautioned that we likely won’t see widespread re-opening on Friday.

In fact, Breed warned the city may have to take further restrictions to encourage social distancing after another busy weekend at Dolores Park.

“If we see that that behavior has not changed, we will close the park. I want to be clear, this is the last thing we want to do. We know that people need fresh air, they want to be out, but if we continue to see that behavior become problematic at Dolores Park, it will no longer be available,” London Breed said.

City officials and SFPD will continue to monitor the park, issuing warnings and citations if necessary.

Breed also announced that the city will likely resume parking citations for sweet sweeping, if people don’t begin to move their cars on designated days.

“We have people who are out there cleaning the streets, but passing blocks at a time, because people are not moving their cars. This is a real problem, and it’s one we can’t continue to tolerate,” Breed said.

Breed expects a further announcement on ticketing in the coming days.

In the meantime, good news on expanded testing in San Francisco.

COVID-19 testing will now be available for all essential workers, regardless of whether they’re showing symptoms at one of two sites in the city.

“Grocery store clerks, our MUNI drivers, and other people who are on the frontlines, our firefighters, police officers, and non-profit workers who are working with our homeless population in the shelters. If you are an essential workers and you exhibit symptoms or you don’t exhibit symptoms, you still are able to get tested,” Breed said.

The mayor said test results should be available within 24-72 hours. Appointments must be scheduled online or by calling 311.

