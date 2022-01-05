San Francisco teachers criticize district’s handling of COVID surge

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Teachers in San Francisco are unhappy with how the district is handling this current COVID surge saying administrators are not doing enough to keep teachers and students safe.

There were around 620 educators out sick on Tuesday alone.

When you have more than 600 teachers and staff out sick, that creates a headache with lesson plans. According to the union, an emergency plan should have already been in place to handle omicron.

The United Educators of San Francisco say they asked the district to have a COVID plan in place back in August but without results.

Union President, Cassondra Curiel, says the district isn’t doing enough to keep the virus out of schools.

“SFUSD does not require a negative test for adults or children to return to school buildings yet and does not have a vaccine mandate, or booster mandate for adults,” Curiel said.

She says the district should provide KN-95 masks to everyone entering a classroom, as well as have a plan in place to cover sick days when teachers test positive for COVID.

There are requests that San Francisco Board of Education President Gabriela Lopez supports after more than 400 educators were out sick Monday and more than 600 called out Tuesday.

“Classrooms with students that don’t have the necessary people and supplies needed in order to safely learn. Anyone who knows teaching, knows these are not environments conducive to learning,” Lopez said.

According to Superintendent Dr. Vincent Matthews, the district has been operating one of the largest COVID testing sites in the city.

He responded to the union’s claims saying:

“As we returned from winter break this week, we encouraged testing, set up new testing sites and sent out information about numerous ways to get tested prior to school reopening. Throughout this week and this weekend we are making rapid testing available at several schools and district headquarters.”

Dr. Matthews says the district received a shipment of rapid tests from the state that will be distributed to each school and that SFUSD has been handing out surgical and cloth masks for months and will continue to do so this week and next.

The union will be meeting with school leaders Thursday to discuss their requests for masks, testing, and COVID sick leave.

Curiel says the district’s answers will decide if teachers go on strike.