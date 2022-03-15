SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – San Francisco teachers and union members are at the district office now, saying they will not leave until hundreds of educators are paid.

There was a rally held at the district office yesterday with the union demanding the district pay the hundreds of people who haven’t received a correct paycheck since January.

Many of them now are saying they are unable to pay bills, rent and mortgages.

After the rally, union leaders marched up to the superintendent’s office saying they will not leave until these payroll issues get fixed.

The superintendent says the district knows this is inexcusable and they are working as quickly as they can to get this fixed.

The district says the payroll department transitioned to a new system, replacing the one the district used for 17 years, which caused many issues.

The district says 10,000 employees have received accurate paychecks, but hundreds have not.

The district admitted to kron four that they are not moving as fast as they should on this due to continued training on the new system and issues within it.

The district says these are the actions they are taking to make sure checks are cut ASAP.

The district is creating a support ticketing system to keep track of every employee who has been underpaid or not paid at all.

Secondly, the district is scheduling phone appointment opportunities.

The district says they are moving ten people from other roles to help support payroll get this done quicker.

Lastly, they are opening an onsite payment issue intake clinic at the district offices.

There was no timeframe given as to when teachers will get paid by the district.

Teachers say they cannot wait any longer as they are struggling to get by.