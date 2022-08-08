SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Seven guns were seized from three San Francisco teenagers who are members of a criminal street gang, police said Monday.

The teenagers and a 20-year-old man were arrested at a home on Reuel Court on August 4.

Police said the incident began when the San Francisco Police Department’s violence reduction team arrived at the home to serve a search warrant and one suspect attempted to flee.

“Officers were able to stop the suspect from fleeing, detained him, and found that the suspect was armed with a pistol. Officers detained three other suspects, all of whom were found to be in possession of firearms,” SFPD wrote.

Two of the accused gang members were identified as Jacob Webster, 19, and Isaiah Bates-Clark, 20, both of San Francisco. Officers also arrested two 16-year-old boys.

Webster and Clark were booked at San Francisco County Jail on several weapons and gang charges, including: participating in a criminal street gang, conspiracy to commit a felony, and possession of firearm with intent to commit a felony.

The two 16-year-old boys were booked at the Juvenile Justice Center for similar weapons and gang charges.

Officers seized a cache of guns and ammunition:

Glock Model 21 .40 caliber pistol

Glock Model 22 .40 caliber pistol

Glock Model 27 .40 caliber pistol

Privately Made Firearm .223 caliber rifle

API Aero Precision M4 Carbine .556 rifle

KEL-TEC PLR-16 .556 short-barreled rifle

Rifle butt stock

Loaded Glock Large Capacity Magazine

Large Capacity pistol drum magazine

Ammunition of various calibers

Police said “this remains an open and active investigation.” Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444, or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with “SFPD.”