San Francisco to acquire two properties to address mental health and substance abuse

FILE – In this Feb. 15, 2011, file photo, is a view looking up Taylor Street of the Tenderloin neighborhood in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — The city of San Francisco announced it will acquire two properties in the Tenderloin to help support individuals with mental health needs and provide drug addiction services.

On Tuesday, the San Francisco Board of Supervisors approved to acquire two adjacent properties on Geary Boulevard and Hyde Street that will expand the city’s behavioral health services in the Tenderloin neighborhood.

The board’s approval will add 400 new residential treatment spaces and overnight beds, 88 of which have already opened this year to support individuals with mental health and substance use disorders.

“San Francisco is making unprecedented investments in mental health and overdose prevention services,” said Mayor Breed.

“We know that the need is great, and we must continue responding by seizing on opportunities when they are presented. Purchasing the properties at 822 Geary Boulevard and 629 Hyde Street will allow us to address the mental health and overdose crisis we continue to see in our communities, get people the help that they so desperately need, and provide much-needed relief to the Tenderloin neighborhood.”

The site will be used for city programs that aim to get people with mental health and substance use issues off the street and connected to wraparound services.

The city’s Department of Public Health (SFDPH) plans to use the two properties as a “crisis diversion unit” with up to 15 beds for people experiencing mental health crises.

The properties will also have the opportunity to be used as a safe consumption site to help prevent overdoses, prevent public drug use, and get people the care and treatment they need.

The city says the crisis diversion unit and the safe consumption site would operate as independent programs, but both would work in close coordination to help address substance use and mental health crises.

“Our system of care is seeing increased demand for mental health services, and we are eager to meet this need through low-barrier access to care,” said Director of Health, Dr. Grant Colfax.

“Low-threshold crisis centers for both mental health and substance use disorders have proved successful here in San Francisco and throughout the country, and by increasing these services, we are alleviating street conditions, unnecessary use of other city services, and most importantly, providing a compassionate and evidence-based response to our neighbors in crisis.”

The crisis diversion unit beds would fill gaps in the city’s crisis services and serve as an important short-term intervention for individuals experiencing an escalating psychiatric crisis and those who require rapid engagement, assessment, and intervention.

The city says it would also help in reducing arrests, emergency room visits, and hospitalizations.

“We have much work to go to fully implement Mental Health SF. Adding these programs to our growing system of care gets us one step closer,” said Supervisor Hillary Ronen.

“I am particularly hopeful that we will open a safe consumption site shortly. Those that are operating in other places have proven successful in not only preventing deaths by overdose, but also serving as a place where individuals get connected to recovery services that often lead to sobriety,” Ronen added.

“We can’t arrest ourselves out of the drug crisis in this country. We should be looking around the world at interventions that have proven to reduce addiction and implement these interventions in San Francisco.”