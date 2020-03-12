San Francisco to close all schools due to coronavirus concerns

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — San Francisco school officials are taking drastic measures to help limit the spread of the novel coronavirus.

All San Francisco schools, from Pre-K through grade 12, will be closed for three weeks.

This will be effective beginning Monday, March 16. This includes school day instruction, extracurricular actives, before and after school programs.

Officials say they need time to properly prepare and train staff during this epidemic, including practicing more universal precautions, increasing social isolation practices and more.

Schools are working with city officials to determine what can be done to support kids and their families during this time. They say they are working on ways to provide meals to students who rely on them.

Details to come.

