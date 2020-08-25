San Francisco to close County Jail 4 by Sept. 5

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Mayor London Breed on Tuesday announced that County Jail 4 will be closing by Sept. 5.

“This is part of our efforts to shift resources towards alternatives to incarceration that are more effective at creating a safer society for us all,” Mayor Breed said.

County Jail 4 is located on the 7th floor of the Hall of Justice. It was built in 1961, and the third jail that the city will have closed since 2010.

Since the pandemic started in March, the population at County Jail 4 has been reduced to limit virus exposure. According to officials, the jail’s total population today is 77 people.

All inmates from County Jail 4 will be rehoused in another county jail (either San Bruno or the other jail in San Francisco).

In October 2019, Mayor Breed announced a plan to move all incarcerated people out of County Jail 4 no later than July 2021.

In May, the Board of Supervisors passed Ordinance 80-20, authored by Supervisor Sandra Lee Fewer, which required the City to close County Jail #4 by November 1, 2020. The remaining administrative functions at 850 Bryant will be relocated by summer 2021.

