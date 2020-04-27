San Francisco to close portion of JFK Drive in Golden Gate Park during stay at home order

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 20: Pedestrians walk by a closed Robin Williams Meadow in Golden Gate Park on April 20, 2020 in San Francisco, California. Officials in San Francisco have closed off Robin Williams Meadow and Hippie Hill in Golden Gate Park and telling people to stay away from the area and to not celebrate the annual 420 “weed day” that usually draws thousands of marijuana enthusiasts to the park on April 20. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Mayor London Breed announced Monday road closures at two San Francisco parks to help residents maintain physical distancing during the coronavirus pandemic.

Beginning Tuesday, April 28 at 6:00 a.m, a portion of John F. Kennedy Drive in Golden Gate Park and John F. Shelley Drive in John McLaren Park will be closed to vehicles.

JFK Drive will be closed from Kezar Drive to Transverse Drive. This street closure is the same as the regular Sunday street closure in Golden Gate Park.

In McLaren Park, the gates at Cambridge and Mansell Streets will be locked, closing the entire Shelley Drive loop to vehicles.

The roads will be closed 24 hours per day throughout the duration of San Francisco’s stay-at-home order.

The street closures are intended to ensure there is enough space for people who choose to exercise in Golden Gate Park and McLaren Park to maintain required physical distancing.

City officials are reminding residents to stay at least 6 feet away from other people when on essential outings such as grocery shopping, riding public transit to an essential job, or walking your dog.

Face coverings are not required for outdoor exercise, such as walking, hiking, bicycling, or running. However, anyone exercising should have a face covering with them and readily accessible, even if they’re not wearing it at that moment.

