San Francisco ups access to WiFi hotspots to support distance learning during pandemic

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Up to 25 WiFi “SuperSpots” will be installed throughout San Francisco to support distance learning as schools remain closed during the coronavirus pandemic.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed announced on Friday a partnership between the San Francisco Unified School District and national nonprofits Education Super Highway and the 1 Million Project Foundation that makes it all possible.

As part of this new Digital Bridge project, the SuperSpots will be installed in locations to serve students from underserved communities who need to take part in distance learning due to the pandemic.

The city is also working to install more WiFi hostspots that will complement the 25 new SuperSpots as well as the existing free internet access provided to low-income residents through San Francisco’s Fiber to Housing program.

The SuperSpots, which will be installed the week of April 13, will be located in “areas of highest need,” including public housing sites, single-room occupancy buildings, community centers, and other neighborhoods where there is a concentrated amount of students lacking access to the internet.

Officials said each SuperSpot will provide internet access for 100 users and will be powered by the Sprint network.

These SuperSpots will remain in place for the rest of the school year.

SFUSD estimates that up to 10,000 students in grades 3-12 need access to a device and WiFi to support distance learning at home, and that 29% of SFUSD students do not have internet access at home.

Over the past two weeks, SFUSD has distributed more than 5,400 devices to students purchased with funds donated by individuals, foundations and corporations, including $2 million from the company Thoma Bravo.

