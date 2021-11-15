San Francisco to invest $2.5M in order to support music venues

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – The city of San Francisco is getting ready to invest $2.5-million in order to support live music and music venues.

The money will be going towards a new outdoor concert series that is set to begin next year.

Mayor London Breed made the new SF Live initiative announcement outside of the Bottom of the Hill Club — It’s meant to prop up the city’s live music scene that was hammered hard during the last two years of the pandemic.

City Attorney David Chiu secured the state funding while he was in his previous role in the State Assembly.

The $2.5-million will go towards helping clubs like Bottom of the Hill, bring concerts, paying the local artists to perform, and covering the infrastructure costs like porta-potties and permits needed for these outdoor events.

The co-owner of the Potrero Hill Institution hopes that this outdoor concert series will help bring new life to the city.

“When you see tourists videos for going to San Francisco it’s not the same as New Orleans where there’s someone playing music on every corner well, why can’t we do that and put music on every corner, why can’t we be the next Austin, why can’t we be Nashville why can’t we be a world-renowned music city because music drives tourism and people will come for the music,” Lynn Schwarz said.

Many of the details of the new concert series are still being worked out but they are expected to get underway sometime next year.