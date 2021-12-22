San Francisco to launch pilot program to make it easier to recycle bottles and cans

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — The city of San Francisco is set to launch a new citywide mobile recycling program, the latest effort by the city to make it easier for residents to recycle bottles and cans and reclaim their cash deposit.

Mayor London Breed and the city’s Department of Environment announced Wednesday the launch of the new BottleBank program.

The new program will entirely funded by CalRecycle and developed locally through partnerships with non-profit organizations, community members and stakeholders.

Residents will be able to register to enroll into the program online or in-person — specially-barcoded bags will be available for pick up at over 35 participating locations.

“Our city is home to a number of unique and first-of-its-kind zero waste programs, including our citywide composting program, and now, our mobile BottleBank recycling program,” said Mayor London Breed.

“Starting in January, San Franciscans will have an easy, reliable way to earn cash for recycling their bottles and cans, and our small businesses no longer have to worry about redeeming the bottles themselves or paying hefty state fines. It’s a win-win program that other cities across the state can model.”

How it works

The city said the State-authorized and funded pilot program will rely on technology and homegrown ingenuity to make it easy for residents to get their California Redemption Value (CRV) cash deposit back by redeeming and recycling uncrushed CRV-eligible bottles at mobile drop-off sites throughout the city.

Resident’s can participate by doing the following:

Downloading the BottleBank app on their smartphone through the Apple and Android stores and setting up an account;

Filling out an electronic account sign-up form at the sfbottlebank.org website;

Using a kiosk at one of the mobile drop-off sites to get an access card.

Once residents have signed up for the program — participants can fill a barcoded 20-gallon bag with uncrushed CRV bottles and cans and drop them off at a mobile collection site.

After the containers in each bag are counted , participants will receive a refund deposited into their account — which they can then transfer the funds to their bank or Venmo accounts via the smartphone app.

Bags can be picked up at a mobile drop-off location and select retailers listed on the website and mobile app, including most San Francisco Safeway, Trader Joe’s, Rainbow Grocery, Lucky Supermarket, and Whole Foods locations.

The city said that for a limited time, a two-pack of the CRV redemption bags will be free to participants when they sign up.

“CalRecycle is looking forward to the rollout of the San Francisco’s pilot program’s second, mobile redemption phase launching in the New Year that we hope will expand much-needed redemption opportunities for San Francisco residents,” said CalRecycle Director Rachel Machi Wagoner.

The program will officially launch on Jan. 5, 2022 at the Stonestown Galleria Parking Lot and another at Van Ness and Division.

The Stonestown site, located at 501 Buckingham Way, will be open Monday to Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Van Ness and Division site, located at 250 13th Street, will be open Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The list of mobile drop-off sites and their schedule will be updated regularly online and on the app.