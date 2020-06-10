San Francisco to make it possible for victims of police brutality to be eligible for compensation

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – San Francisco is going to make it possible for the victims of police brutality or misconduct to be eligible for compensation.

The city’s victim Services Unit often provides financial compensation to people who are the victims of crimes.

They can provide thousands of dollars for medical bills, Mental Health Services relocation, even funeral services, but people who are the victims of police misconduct or police brutality were not eligible for those funds until now.

San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin says they will now allow people who faced police misconduct to possibly be eligible for those funds.

“Providing financial assistance to help victims rebuild their lives is a critical step in acknowledging the wrong and beginning the healing. It’s also essential if we are to rebuild trust between our office and the communities That We Serve and Protect,” Boudin said.

But Boudin is also quick to point out that this doesn’t mean anyone who has a negative encounter with police will be eligible for compensation.

“This new policy, to be clear, does not limit the prosecution of legitimate cases of resisting arrest or assaults on officers. We will continue to prosecute legitimate cases in those categories,” Boudin said.

Now the Victim Services Unit will have broad discretion in who receives compensation under these new changes.

It probably won’t be retroactive, meaning, that somebody who faced misconduct years ago won’t receive any sort of compensation.

It could apply to people who have had problems recently during the protest we’ve seen over the last couple of weeks.

Also it’s not necessary that a police officer be facing any sort of criminal charges for a victim to receive compensation.

