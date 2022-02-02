San Francisco to purchase Gotham Hotel to house city’s homeless

A man stands near tents set up on a sidewalk in San Francisco, Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020. Some counties in California are pushing ahead with plans to wind down a program that’s housed homeless people in hotel rooms amid the pandemic, despite an emergency cash infusion from the state aimed at preventing those same residents from returning to the streets in cold, rainy weather as the virus surges. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — This week, San Francisco’s Board of Supervisors unanimously voted to acquire Gotham Hotel near City Hall to convert into permanent supportive housing (PSH).

Last year, District 5 Supervisor Dean Preston called for the site to be acquired for supportive housing and has been working with the Department of Homelessness and Supportive Housing to finalize the acquisition.

“This type of acquisition is absolutely essential and we are thrilled to see it come to fruition,” said Preston.

“With 114 large units all with private bathrooms, 835 Turk is an excellent building for permanent supportive housing that will help people move from homelessness to housing with the services they need.”

The acquisition of the site at 835 Turk Street will add 114 new PSH units — building on Mayor London Breed’s goal of creating 1,500 PSH units by July.

According to the Mayor’s Office, the City has acquired 828 PSH units to date.

“The City is leveraging unprecedented resources of local, state, and federal funding that provide the unique opportunity for significant investments in new permanent housing,” said a press release.

The building is located in District 5 and will provide affordable homes with onsite social services to help tenants gain and maintain housing and stability.

According to the City, the site will have staff, professional property management, and support services onsite.

“We know housing stability is the solution to homelessness,” said San Francisco Department of Homelessness and Supportive Housing executive director, Shireen McSpadden.

“As we continue to address our city’s homelessness crisis, implementing the Mayor’s ambitious Homelessness Recovery Plan, the largest expansion of Supportive Housing in over 20 years, is foundational to making a life-changing difference in the lives of people struggling to exit homelessness.”

The Turk Street site adds to the City’s three recent PSH acquisitions: