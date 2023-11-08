SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco Mayor London Breed will introduce legislation Wednesday to allow the Board of Supervisors to allow the San Francisco Police Department to use 400 new license plate reader cameras at 100 intersections.

If the mayor doesn’t rush this, the city will not be allowed to vote on the matter until next year.

If approved, the cameras could be installed as soon as next week.

San Francisco’s image has suffered locally and nationally after countless footage has circulated of organized retail thefts and car break-ins, with very little or no consequence at all.

The cameras will help police track down the suspects and make arrests.