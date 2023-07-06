(KRON) — Mayor London Breed has announced a plan to repave 500 blocks in San Francisco.

This is all part of a plan to improve road conditions over the next year. Many of the projects will be microsurfacing, which is placing a thin, protective coat on areas with water damage or potholes.

The duration of each project will depend on the condition of the road and other factors such as the weather. The city has not finalized which roads will be repaved.

The roads currently under construction are Golden Gate Avenue, Junipero Serra Boulevard, Mariposa Street, Bryant Street, Shafter Avenue and Vallejo Street.