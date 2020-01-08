San Francisco to swear in Mayor London Breed, Chesa Boudin

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – San Francisco Mayor London Breed on Tuesday will be sworn in at her second inauguration ceremony.

Today will mark the beginning of her first full four-year term in office.

Mayor Breed will take the mayoral oath of office at 11 a.m.

Also in San Francisco, a new district attorney will be sworn in.

Chesa Boudin won a tightly contested race against interim district attorney Suzy Loftus a couple of months ago.

He asked for time to prepare for the transition.

Boudin says his transition team advisers have been speaking with community members, experts, and those in the criminal legal system to ensure a smooth transfer into office.

