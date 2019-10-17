San Francisco to test emergency alert system on Thursday

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Thirty years ago today, the Loma Prieta Earthquake rattled the Bay Area.

The 6.9-magnitude earthquake left 63 people dead, and nearly 3,800 others injured.

Now, three decades later, the San Francisco Department of Emergency Management will be conducting a citywide test of the Wireless Emergency Alert (WEA) system test.

Officials will be sending out an alert between 5:15 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Thursday to test the system.

The WEA system is the same system used for Amber Alerts, so don’t be alarmed when you hear the loud sound coming from your phone.