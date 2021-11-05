San Francisco to unite in Walk to End Alzheimer’s

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – San Francisco’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s is back in person.

The event will be held on Saturday after going virtual in 2020 due to the pandemic.

KRON4’s Grant Lodes will be co-hosting the walk. Join him at Pier 27 on Saturday morning.

If you want to go, be sure to get there at 9 a.m. to register.

Dr. Elizabeth Edgerly, the executive director for the Alzheimer’s Association of Northern California and Northern Nevada chapter spoke with KRON4 on Friday night about the event.

“It will be amazing to be together to unite in the fight against Alzheimer’s,” Dr. Edgerly said.

In regards to Alzheimer’s in the last couple of years, Dr. Edgerly says progress is being made.

“Unfortunately COVID particularly impacted people living with Alzheimer’s and other types of dementia, so they were more likely to develop COVID, more likely to pass away from COVID, and also suffering from tremendous isolation so we saw truly devastating impact on our constituents living with Alzheimer’s. But there’s also been some good developments that have happened in the last two years so new treatments that are available and even developments around a potential blood test for Alzheimer’s so even during pandemic progress is being made,”

