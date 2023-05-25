SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — After historic winter rainstorms flooded some San Francisco neighborhoods with several feet of water, officials are pumping money into improving storm drains and other infrastructure.

Mayor London Breed, the San Francisco Public Utilities Commission, and Environmental Protection Agency announced a $369 million Water Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act loan to the SFPUC on Thursday.

The funds will support the city’s capital improvements and resiliency projects to mitigate flood prone areas with stormwater upgrades and water main replacements, like the Wawona and Folsom areas, and Vicente Street.

A series of powerful atmospheric rivers overloaded storm drain systems in the city last winter. Some low-lying neighborhoods were swamped after more than five inches of rain fell in less than 24 hours on New Year’s Eve.

SFPUC will modernize aging wastewater and stormwater infrastructure to enhance seismic resiliency, adapt to climate change, and reduce the risk of combined sewer overflows.

Mayor London Breed said, “This new financial agreement enables us to fund crucial projects that enhance our resilience.”

“Bay Area communities are experiencing the complex challenges of climate change — too little water for years on end and storms that deluge the region with too much water at once. EPA’s $369 million loan will upgrade San Francisco’s water infrastructure to better manage these events,” said EPA Assistant Administrator for Water Radhika Fox.

Pump station improvements will ensure efficient and reliable transport of combined wastewater and stormwater flows to treatment facilities. Construction of the new Treasure Island Wastewater Treatment Plant will provide reliable service to residents and meet future recycled water demands.

SFPUC General Manager Dennis Herrera said, “These are crucial investments to improve seismic safety and adapt to droughts and storms as the climate changes.”