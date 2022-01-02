San Francisco Unified opens COVID-19 testing sites before students return to class

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Thousands of Bay Area students will return to school tomorrow after winter break, including those at San Francisco Unified School District.

Before students return to their classrooms, the school district is asking that they get tested for COVID-19, especially after family gatherings over the holidays.

SFUSD began its rapid testing pop-up Sunday to make sure more people get tested.

San Francisco Unified students and families were in line to get tested for COVID before students return to the classrooms on Monday.

The school district began its weeklong rapid testing pop-up on Sunday at district headquarters.

School district spokesperson Laura Dudnick says the mobile rapid testing pop-up will move locations throughout the week.

On Monday, they’ll be back at the district office on Franklin Street and several other elementary schools.

Dudnick says the school district organized this after available appointments and at-home tests became harder to find.

When trying to book an appointment online at one of the city testing sites, this message pops up saying in part quote, “Appointments are currently extremely limited. We are experiencing a high demand for testing.”

The school district is also waiting on at-home testing kits from the state.

Dudnick says the school district will also continue its regular screening program at schools throughout the city.

As some parents are concerned with sending students back to school among the surge in COVID cases, the department of public health says it supports resuming in-person learning and reaffirmed that it’s safe to do so.

In a statement, Health Director Dr. Grant Colfax writes, “San Francisco has remained vigilant and beat back four surges, and we are well positioned with a highly-vaccinated population to do the same with this current surge due to omicron. Throughout the pandemic, San Francisco schools have remained low-risk settings by following proper safety protocols – let’s work together to keep it that way.”