San Francisco Unified School Board discusses what fall semester will look like

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – San Francisco schools are set to resume in just weeks. On Tuesday, district leaders released more details about their plan for the fall.

When schools in San Francisco begin the fall session on August 17, classrooms will remain empty as will playgrounds, all due to COVID-19.

The San Francisco Unified School Board met Tuesday to discuss what school will look like — A combination of print based learning kits and actual online instruction.

With the virtual doors opening up in less than three weeks parents remain in the dark about numerous things.

“For working parents, if you are looking two and a half weeks out, if I have to request a schedule change from your employer, even if you work from home you have to plan around your child’s schedule and to date we know school starts in two and a half weeks, we don’t know what time, we don’t know how much time they have to be in front of a screen, we don’t know when assignments are ready,” Teresa Arriaga said.

The school board says they are still working out details with the teachers union and hope to share specifics soon.

In the meantime, the school board is also looking ahead to when students will be able to return to the classroom.

Even then things will be different. Of the district’s 54,000 students, only 15,000 will be able to attend safely each day.

Priority will likely be given to the youngest students pre-K through second and those with disabilities.

Still parents hope there is a way, everyone can get some classroom time.

“Perhaps there is an opportunity for all students to return even for a little bit under the hybrid model so nobodys is left in distance learning completely if and when schools can open,” Arriaga said.

With social distancing and health and safety the top priority, when students do go back how do you group them because they can’t go back all at once.

Do you have some in the morning and some in the afternoon, do you alternate days, or do you have some go for a week or a month and then others do the same — Again that too still have to be decided.

