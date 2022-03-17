SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Hundreds of teachers and San Francisco Unified School District employees say they have not been paid in months, KRON4 reported earlier this week.

Those teachers and employees reached an agreement on Thursday with SFUSD that addresses the recent payroll issues, the United Educators of San Francisco (UESF) announced in press release.

According to United Educators of San Francisco:

All SFUSD educators will be paid.

COVID code for sick days will apply to days dating back to Dec. 21

Future payroll errors will be paid back within 72 hours.

Educators will be paid interest and fees for late payments.

Starting March 21, SFUSD said all employees will be able to input COVID-19 sick leave, including any sick leave that was COVID-related that has already been taken.

The UESF and SFUSD agreed to make compensate pay for any UESF employee who reports a reduction in base pay due to a payroll error — within three business days of confirmation of the error that still occurred despite the employee following protocols.

According to SFUSD, the district received at least 1,000 reports of underpayment of teachers and employees between Jan. 3 and March 15.

SFUSD’s full press release can be read here.

SFUSD will make changes in its system for payroll, time, and attendance that have been in place for 17 years.