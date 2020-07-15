San Francisco Unified School District recommends starting school year virtually

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – New information on Tuesday about what San Francisco public schools will look like in the fall.

The San Francisco Unified School District recommended beginning the school year with distance learning.

While the plan is to start school with distance learning, the school board hopes to eventually phase students back into the classrooms once it’s safe to do so.

The superintendent says the school board felt this was the best option after holding many town hall meetings and reviewing the latest science data.

SFUSD is moving forward with starting the school year at home.

At the district’s Zoom meeting on Tuesday, Superintendent Vincent Matthews recommended schools begin on August 17th with distance learning.

The plan is to eventually move towards a phased-in return starting mid-October at the earliest.

“I would say at the earliest it would be 8 weeks out so I don’t want people thinking the phase in return begins two weeks, three weeks in. We think we should consider a limited in-person school for small groups and on the 28th we will come back to what that looks like and what we really believe is there should be a gradual hybrid return once science and data suggest its safe to do so,” Matthews said.

The distance learning recommendation comes after many town halls with staff, students and parents, and assessing the current behavior of the pandemic in San Francisco.

The school board also took many constraints into consideration, like social distancing requirements if it were to bring students back.

“Clearly we would not be able to do that. Basically we would need another half district,” Matthews said.

But for the nearly 54,000 students across 133 schools in the district, distance learning won’t be easy.

Some of the concerns are centered around consistency and instructions for students learning at different paces.

Other big challenges include access and connectivity for all students.

“We need to make sure that there’s access to the technology and connectivity for families and staff,” Matthews said.

While it seems most parents and staff on the call were on board with distance learning in the fall.

“I also am unsure about them being contagious or not. I don’t have enough information so I don’t support them returning back to school,” Gabriela Lopez said.

Others voiced opposition, wanting students to return to their classrooms.

More details on the fall plan and a full report will go to the board at its next meeting on July 28th.

