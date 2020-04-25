San Francisco Unified School District to expand access to free meals

Cafeteria workers fill buses to distribute grab and go lunches from Conte Community School in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, Monday, March 16,2020. The lunches provide a good meal for children while schools are closed due to coronavirus. (Ben Garver/The Berkshire Eagle via AP)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — The San Francisco Unified School District announced Friday its new partnerships with five community-based organizations to expand free meals during the COVID-19 pandemic.

SFUSD has provided more than 500,000 free meals to children in San Francisco since closing sites due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The free meals are available to all children in San Francisco, not just SFUSD students. They are also available to some adults.

No ID or proof of school enrollment is required. Adults can pick up meals for children without a child present and families do not need to enter the building for pick-up.

Services and pick-up times vary at each site. A full list and schedule is available here.

Many meals include foods like cereal and muffins for breakfast, sandwiches and pupusas for lunch, pizza and burritos for dinner along with fruit, vegetables and milk.

“We are grateful every day for our school meal heroes who are working tirelessly to make sure that no child in San Francisco goes hungry while school buildings are closed,” San Francisco Board of Education President Mark Sanchez said. “SFUSD staff and community partners continue to find ways to serve children and families at different access points throughout the City.”

