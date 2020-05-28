San Francisco unveils plan, timeline to reopen the city

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 31: Pedestrians walk by a boarded up restaurant on March 31, 2020 in San Francisco, California. Officials in seven San Francisco Bay Area counties announced on Monday plans to extend the shelter in place order until May 1 due to coronavirus concerns. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Mayor London Breed unveiled a timeline Thursday for reopening San Francisco after being shutdown for over two months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The city will move into Phase 2B on June 15 which will allow restaurants to offer outdoor dining and retail businesses to allow customers to shop inside, but with modifications.

San Francisco has already entered into Phase 2A, which allows curbside pickup for most retail, construction, elective surgeries, and outdoor businesses like carwashes, flea markets, and garden stores to operate.

According to the timeline, by mid-July businesses like hair salons and restaurants with indoor dining may be allowed to resume.

Places like schools, bars, and nail salons may not reopen until mid-August.

The mayor noted that the timeline will be adjusted as needed based on public health data.

Part of San Francisco’s plan for safely reopening includes requiring residents to wear face coverings when they leave their home and are near other people.

The public must also continue to social distance, wash their hands, and frequently clean touched surfaces.

“Our residents have a lot to be proud of with how we responded to this pandemic, with many people making enormous sacrifices to protect the health and safety of their fellow residents,” said Mayor Breed.

“We’re entering a new phase of this crisis and we feel comfortable that we’re at a place that we can begin reopening parts of our economy, but that is not to say that this virus doesn’t continue to threaten our city. As we begin recovering and reopening, all of us are going to have to play our part to adjust to the new normal until we have a vaccine, and we’ll continue to do everything we can to offer clear guidelines and precautions to support residents and businesses with the new adjustments that will be needed moving forward,” the mayor said.

Below is the timelines provided by the city:

Phase 2b

Target date June 15

Business

Outdoor fitness like boot camps and yoga with social distancing*

All manufacturing, wholesale trade, leasing, and transportation with over 50 employees

Non-emergency medical appointments

All private indoor household services like cooks and house cleaners

Outdoor dining including restaurants and bars with food

Indoor retail (malls require approved plans)

Professional sports games, tournaments, and other entertainment venues allowed with no spectators with approved plans*

Religious services and ceremonies*

Childcare and education

Summer camps with stable groups of up to 12

Phase 2c

Target date July 13

Business

Hair salons and barber shops*

Indoor dining

Real estate open houses with appointments only

Phase 3

Target date mid-August (with more than 1 sub-phase possible)

Businesses

Hotels, hospitality, and short-term rentals for allowable activities

Gyms and fitness centers

Limited indoor leisure like movie theaters, billiards, and bowling alleys

Nonessential healing arts

All other personal services like personal training, tattoo, permanent makeup, and piercing, and nail salons

Bars without food*

Childcare and education

SFUSD

Schools, including primary, secondary, and higher education

Culture and recreation

Indoor museums

Basketball courts

Playgrounds

Indoor and outdoor swimming pools

Indoor tennis

Zoos

Phase 4

Date unknown

The timing for Phase 4 will depend on our experience in Phases 1 to 3. We will rely on our health experts and health indicators to determine when to safely enter Phase 4. Phase 4 will be the full reopening of our economy and the removal of all social distancing limits and other restrictions related to the COVID-19 response.

All activities will be allowed to resume like:

Concert attendees

Live audience sports and performances

Night clubs

Festivals

