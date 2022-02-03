San Francisco updates COVID guidance for youth sports, childcare

QUEENS, NY – SEPTEMBER 7: Boys play a pickup game of soccer as their adult relatives participate in the Fedeiguayas Soccer League on September 7, 2007 at Flushing Meadows Park in the Queens Borough of New York. A large Hispanic population from Mexico, Central and South America now living in New York congregate to this park every weekend to play soccer, and relax with family and friends. They play on ten soccer fields throughout the park and play goes from early morning till dusk. The participants are highly skilled semi pro level players and each team dresses in the colors of their country and play as if it was their own World Cup. Matches are very competitive as the pride of each team’s country is on the line. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — San Francisco changed some of its COVID guidance involving children under the age of 5, starting Feb. 1.

This includes isolation and quarantine guidance for childcare, preschools and early childhood education, which health officials say mirror guidelines in place for K-12 schools.

Youth Sports guidance:

Players who are “up to date” on their vaccination status (completed primary series and received a booster, if eligible) can remove masks while practicing indoors under specific conditions, the the San Francisco Department of Public Health said.

Childcare guidance:

Children 2 years and older who originally tested positive for COVID-19 but then isolated for five days, got a negative test result, and are currently asymptomatic may return to their childcare program with others under the age of 5, SFDPH said.

Asymptomatic children of all ages with a close-contact exposure at a program that serves children under the age of 5 may remain there with regular interval testing.

Children under 2 years old are still required to complete a full 10-day isolation because they cannot wear masks safely, SFDPH added. Children ages 2 and older must still wear masks as an added layer of protection.

“The modifications in guidance, which mirror protocols used in school and other settings for older children and adults, are designed to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 while minimizing program closure and absences. Programs may apply more restrictive measures if they so choose,” health officials said Thursday.

