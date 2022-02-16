San Francisco voters to decide on recall reform proposal in June

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – With the San Francisco School Board recall now in the past and the District Attorney recall still in the future, San Francisco supervisors are trying to reform the recall process.

“People support having free and fair elections and those who have lots of money to throw around due to sour grapes should have some sensible reasonable guardrails around that and that’s what this proposal is,” Supervisor Aaron Peskin said.

At Tuesday’s meeting, the board majority agreed to put Supervisor Aaron Peskin’s recall form initiative on the June ballot, among the provisions: An official cannot be recalled within their first 12 months in office.

They can also not be recalled if their term ends within 12 months whether they’re eligible for re-election or not.

“Yesterday’s election cost San Franciscans $12 million for an election where these folks were on the ballot anyway in November, so we are putting some sensible cost-effective guidelines around it,” Peskin said.

In San Francisco, it’s the mayor that fills positions of those recalled. As part of this reform proposal, those appointed by the mayor to fill the recalled position would not be able to run for that office in the next regularly scheduled election.

“The reason for that was to not give the executive branch the incentive to support unnecessary misguided recalls,” Peskin said.

“They become 100% beholden to the mayor. It’s almost as if the mayor has appointed a department head, they are lame duck that can’t run for election again, so what interest and motivation do they have to work with their colleagues on whatever board of commission they are appointed to,” Supervisor Ahsha Safai said.

Some supervisors oppose that provision on numerous grounds, including it would take away a pathway for creating diversity in elected office.

“What we do know based on the statistics more women and people of color will have the opportunity o remain in office if they are given the option for appointment,” Safai said.

Despite the objections, the board majority supported the recall reform proposal so it will go to voters in June.

Now if the recall reform proposal passes, and the recall of District Attorney Chesa Boudin is successful, it will mean whoever the mayor appoints to replace him, cannot run in the next election.