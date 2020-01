SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Welcome Lucas!

Sutter Health in San Francisco welcomed the first baby on Lunar New Year at 3:35 Saturday morning.

Yuefan Cheng gave birth to a healthy baby boy, Lucas Hu, weighing 8 pounds, 4 ounces.

Lucas is the first baby to be born in San Francisco in the Year of the Rat, which symbolizes fertility and abundance.

Hospital officials say both Lucas and Yuefan are doing well.

Lunar New Year begins on Jan. 25 and ends Feb. 8.