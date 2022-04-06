SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — On Tuesday, San Francisco Mayor London Breed swore in the first Latino member of the Airport Commission, the five-member body in charge of establishing the Airport’s policies.

Jose Fuentes Almansa will join the commission, an enterprise department of the City, that oversees construction, management, maintenance, extension, and operational use decisions, in addition to the financial assets of the airport.

“I am excited to have San Francisco native Jose Fuentes Almanza become the first Latino in our city’s history to serve on the Airport Commission,” said Mayor Breed. “His passion for San Francisco and longtime work advocating for IBEW Local 6 workers will bring a diverse perspective to this already well-respected Commission. I am confident that his commitment to working families will help steer equitable policies for one of the most well-known airports in the world.”

Almanza was born and raised in San Francisco’s Mission District and currently serves as a Business Representative for the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 6. In his role, Almanza represents the Union’s private sector electrical workers and, since 2012, has been a Labor Trustee for IBEW Local 6’s Health and Welfare Plan.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed swearing-in Jose Fuentes Almanza, the first Latino to serve on the city’s Airport Commission. Courtesy: Mayor London Breed.

“I’m thankful and honored for the opportunity to serve the citizens of our great city on the Commission of our world-class airport,” said Almanza. “San Francisco’s rich diversity is a big reason why so many people fly into our Airport and visit our city. I look forward to bringing my lived experience as a Latino-American and representative of working families to this Commission and to all decisions that will help shape the future of SFO.”

Jose Fuentes Almanza graduated from Balboa High School and later entered the San Francisco Joint Apprenticeship and Training Committee’s Electrical Apprenticeship Program in 2000. He is the son of a Mexican father and El Salvadorian mother and currently resides in San Francisco’s Parkside neighborhood with his wife and their son.

“As a lifelong San Franciscan, proud father, and skilled and trained electrician of over 22 years, Jose brings a well-rounded perspective to this important Commission. Jose’s lived experience and professional background will promote equity, inclusion, and stewardship of this important economic engine for our collective recovery as a region,” said Rudy Gonzalez, Secretary-Treasurer of the San Francisco Building and Construction Trades.