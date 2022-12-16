SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A person who was in an accidental fire on San Francisco’s westside has died, according to the fire department.

The person was rescued from the second floor of 153 Idora Avenue according to a tweet from the department sent at 10:07 a.m., but their condition was critical. The fire was under control and under investigation at that time.

“We are saddened to announce that the adult rescued from this accidental fire has succumbed to injuries,” the department tweeted later. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and community.”