San Francisco woman charged with cyberstalking three teenage boys

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — A federal grand jury has charged 46-year-old Ramajana Hidic Demirovic with cyberstalking three teenage boys in San Francisco between 2016 and 2018.

The charges include conspiracy to commit cyberstalking in connection with a scheme to harass and intimidate victims, including teenagers who had romantic relationships with Demirovic’s unnamed co-conspirator.

The charges were announced Monday in a statement from Acting United States Attorney Stephanie Hinds and FBI Special Agent in Charge Craig Fair.

The indictment said Demirovic and her co-conspirator “sent hundreds of malicious, deceptive, and abusive communications intended to sabotage the personal relationships, social reputation, academic life, and work prospects of her intended victims.

The indictment describes how Demirovic’s co-conspirator dated three male teenagers between February 2016 and March 2018. In each case, after the relationship ended, Demirovic engaged in a campaign to punish the victims.”

Each criminal count carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a fine of $250,000.

Demirovic, a resident of San Francisco during the alleged crimes, was arrested at her Brentwood home on April 16.