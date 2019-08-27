San Francisco woman reports stolen car battery

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A San Francisco woman is still in shock after her car battery was ripped from her Prius.

It happened a few days ago in her Pacific Heights neighborhood and according to car experts, this type of theft is becoming extremely common in the Bay Area.

On Webster between California and Sacramento is where Marjory Kaplan says she had parked her car for the evening but when she came out the next day, she says she couldn’t even recognize it.

“The car didn’t look like itself. Ya know how you know what cars look like it looked kind of sad, and disheveled,” Kaplan said.

The front emblem was gone and backseat ripped from its hinges.

Kaplan says it took her a while to realize what happened to her Prius last Thursday night.

“You don’t expect the whole battery to be taken. That was a bit of a shock,” Kaplan said.

The hybrid car battery weighs about 180 pounds, leading her and her partner Dan to believe this wasn’t an amateur job.

“I guess they just go slash slash slash woosh!” Kaplan said.

“It looked like they opened the front of the car open and ripped it open. My guess is maybe they were trying to turn the alarm off?” Dan said.

As a matter of fact, that’s exactly what Toyota mechanics, like Jeff Garcia think happened.

“It’s very organized, yeah, it’s very organized,” Garcia said.

Their shop in San Francisco is currently working on four other Prius’ with batteries stolen in the exact same way and because of how difficult it is to remove them, Garcia says whoever is doing this knows exactly how to get the job done.

“It’s not just the battery they’re stealing they’re damaging all the harnesses and everything else around there. Seat belts are being cut,” Garcia said.

Kaplan will likely have to pay upwards of $5,000 for the repairs and is just wishing, these thieves wanted something a little less expensive

“Why couldn’t these thieves have just taken a quarter,” Kaplan said.

Kaplan had posted about this on Next Door hoping to raise awareness.

She’s reported it to SFPD but because none of the security cameras in the area caught the theft, she doesn’t expect any arrests to be made.