San Francisco won’t tighten COVID restrictions amid omicron variant: health officer

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco will not be tightening any COVID restrictions amid the nation’s first case of the omicron variant being detected in the city.

Health officer Dr. Grant Colfax said Wednesday that San Francisco is well equipped to handle the variant due to its high vaccination rates.

“We know how to do this in San Francisco. At this time, we do not anticipate changing any of our health orders or changing any current restrictions or imposing new restrictions on activity in San Francisco,” Colfax confirmed.

He said we should continue to mask up and get the COVID-19 vaccine or the booster shot. Colfax also told San Franciscans to enjoy the holiday season with their families.

As of Oct. 13, 2021, San Francisco requires everyone to wear face masks in indoor public settings, with some exceptions if everyone is fully vaccinated.

Specific businesses are also required to get proof of vaccination from customers as well as staff – such as places where food and drink is served, gyms and other fitness establishments, and indoor venues for large events.