San Francisco youth ignore stay-at-home order to spend time with friends

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Despite the statewide stay-at-home order, people continue to pack San Francisco parks and beaches.

Governor Gavin Newsom has criticized young people for ignoring the order to stay home, telling them they need to grow up.

From the park to the beach, people continue to congregate during the shelter-in-place order meant to help stop the spread of coronavirus.

Many were seen practicing social distancing at Mission Dolores Park, while others — not so much.

“I’m like prime age, you what I mean? Like not a lot of people my age are dying,” David Brown said.

21-year-old David Brown and his friends say they’ve been wanting to get out after being cramped up at home.

But Governor Newsom in a Saturday night news conference says this kind of attitude is unacceptable.

“Those young people that are still out there on the beaches thinking this is a party, time to grow up,” Newsom said. “Time to wake up. Time to recognize it’s not just about the old folks, it’s about your impacts on their lives. Don’t be selfish.”

Brown and his friends says they understand it’s selfish but they needed to get out for their sanity.

“I know it isn’t the best decision, but at the end of the day I just wanted to come out and have some fun,” Brown’s friend said.

“We’ve been quarantined for almost like a week now so it’s kind of different,” another friend said. “But I just felt like I needed one last day to hangout with my friends.”

People in the Bay Area and across the state have been told to stay 6 feet away from others, not to gather in groups and wash their hands.

Exercise has been encouraged, but it needs to be done safely.

The governor says he’s expected social pressure, not policing to help enforce the shelter in place order.

Some argue this situation is a catch 22.

“It’s really difficult, it’s hard to stay back and not enjoy the quality of life,” one resident said. “I’m having a good time now but I’m also being very mindful of the other things that are going on.”

