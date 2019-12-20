Live Now
San Francisco Zoo animals receive holiday treats

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — No one is being left out this holiday season.

The animals at the San Francisco Zoo made the nice list this year and received several holiday treats.

Stockings were hung as chimpanzees, lemurs, tigers and other animals enjoyed the holiday-themed displays and decorated trees.

The chimpanzees were treated to red and green bell peppers, tamarind pods and pomegranates in their stockings.

The lemurs and sifakas had grapes, their favorite snack, in their wrapped boxes, while the Sumatran tigers were gifted boxes with bones and wool inside.

Additionally, fruits and veggies hung on Christmas trees throughout the zoo for the goats and 900-pound steer, along with other animals.

Wrapped boxes and a “naughty” and “nice” list was set out for lemurs at San Francisco Zoo & Gardens as part of a holiday enrichment presentation. The wrapped boxes each held grapes, the lemurs’ favorite treats
Photo by: Marianne Hale
A 900-lb. male steer found the Elf on the Shelf while enjoying carrots and bread hung on a Christmas tree at San Francisco Zoo & Gardens on Thursday, December 19, 2019
Photo by: Marianne Hale
The chimpanzees at San Francisco Zoo & Gardens enjoyed jumbo burlap stockings and gift bags filled with pomegranates, tamarind pods and red and green bell peppers as part of a holiday treat presentations
Photo by: Marianne Hale
Stacked white pumpkins created a perfect snowman for a male hippopotamus at San Francisco Zoo & Gardens on Thursday, December 19, 2019. In addition to a pumpkin snowman, the hippo also enjoyed a giant frozen fruitsicle and mounds of hay
Photo by: Marianne Hale

Happy Holidays!

