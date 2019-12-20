San Francisco Zoo animals receive holiday treats

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — No one is being left out this holiday season.
The animals at the San Francisco Zoo made the nice list this year and received several holiday treats.
Stockings were hung as chimpanzees, lemurs, tigers and other animals enjoyed the holiday-themed displays and decorated trees.
The chimpanzees were treated to red and green bell peppers, tamarind pods and pomegranates in their stockings.
The lemurs and sifakas had grapes, their favorite snack, in their wrapped boxes, while the Sumatran tigers were gifted boxes with bones and wool inside.
Additionally, fruits and veggies hung on Christmas trees throughout the zoo for the goats and 900-pound steer, along with other animals.
Happy Holidays!