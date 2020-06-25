San Francisco Zoo gets OK to reopen June 29

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — In San Francisco, some popular city attractions will soon reopen including the San Francisco Zoo.

The zoo has been closed down to the general public since March due to the coronavirus pandemic. It has allowed some summer camp kids to go inside, but the general public has not been allowed in.

That is about to change.

On Thursday, San Francisco Mayor London Breed was at the zoo where she announced that the state has granted San Francisco a variance that allows the city to reopen some locations, like the zoo.

The zoo will open back up on Monday, June 29.

It will be a different experience for visitors. First, you have to make an appointment online. When you’re at the zoo, you have to respect social distancing and wear a mask. You also have to stay on a path once inside. It’s not a free-for-all like before.

Mayor Breed said Thursday that even though coronavirus cases are going up across the country and in California, the numbers look good in San Francisco and that’s why they feel it’s safe to reopen the zoo.

She also warned that could change if the numbers start to go back up.

“We want people to get back to work. We want these locations to open up. But we still need everyone’s cooperation,” Mayor Breed said. “Comply with social distancing, mask wearing and other things. The only way we allow these businesses to remain open and available to San Franciscans is if we don’t see a spike in the numbers. If we see a spike in the numbers, it will require us to make a different decision in the future.”

A few other locations opening up soon in San Francisco, the Aquarium of the Bay should open June 29th, Asian Art Museum and Academy of Sciences could reopen in mid to late July and the De Young Museum July 7 for members and July 10 for the general public.

