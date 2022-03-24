SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – The San Francisco Zoo & Gardens is mourning the loss of Sumatran tiger, Leanne, who passed away on Wednesday.

For more than 15 years, Leanne lived at the zoo and was an ambassador of her species.

The almost 19-year-old tiger was “a geriatric animal, outliving by more than eight years her species’ life expectancy.”

Photo: Marianne Ha

The necropsy results are pending as her health has been declining.

“We truly are heartbroken over the loss of elegant Leanne, the matriarch of our Sumatran tiger breeding program,” said Tanya M. Peterson, CEO and Executive Director of San Francisco Zoological Society. “She was a wonderful animal in all ways and was instrumental in helping us and other zoos conserve this critically endangered tiger subspecies. Not only were her markings uniquely stunning, but she was a charismatic individual who captured the hearts of millions of SF Zoo visitors during her long tenure here. She will be sorely missed.”

Leanne was born at the Toronto Zoo in 2003 and moved to San Francisco in 2006.

Zoo officials say Leanne had two male companions — Her longtime companion, Larry, passed away in 2020.

Larry and Leanne had a daughter Jillian who became famous when Robin Williams auctions off her naming rights in 2014.

”Leanne was a favorite of staff because of her willingness to participate in conditioning exercises, yet Zoo visitors loved her because she would sleep on her heated rock located next to a viewing window. Even in her old age, she loved to play, and one of her favorite toys was a green boomer ball,” said Ron Whitfield, Curator of Carnivores.