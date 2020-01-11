Live Now
San Francisco Zoo names snow leopard after Jimmy G

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — When we said 49ers fever was in the air, we weren’t kidding.

The San Francisco Zoo doesn’t mess around when it comes to representing the Red and Gold.

The zoo said on Twitter that they are big fans of San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

In fact, they have named a male snow leopard after the QB! And if you want to check out “Jimmy G” the snow leopard, the zoo is offering $1 off admission on Friday and Saturday when you wear red.

The Niners host the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday at 1:35 p.m. The winner will advance to the NFC Championship game.

