San Francisco Zoo offers free admission to veterans, active duty military on Veterans Day

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – AUGUST 29: A newborn giraffe calf stands in its enclosure at the San Francisco Zoo on August 29, 2014 in San Francisco, California. The San Francisco Zoo is welcoming a newborn male giraffe that was born on Tuesday, August 26 with a twin that died two days later. The calf’s mother, an eleven year-old giraffe named Bititi, has lived at the San Francisco Zoo since 2005 after being acquired from the Oakland Zoo. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — This Veterans Day, the San Francisco Zoo is offering a sweet deal to honor those who have served in the United States Armed Forces.

On Thursday, all veterans and current active duty members of the U.S. Military, along with their immediate family members, will receive free admission to the zoo with valid service ID.

In honor of those who have served, all veterans & current active duty members of the U.S. Military with valid service ID & immediate family members will receive free admission to #SFZoo on 11/11. We would like to extend this invite to the @sffdpio, @SFPD & SF EMTs 🇺🇸 — San Francisco Zoo (@sfzoo) November 10, 2021

No reservation is required.

Veterans Day, began as a U.S. holiday as a celebration of the end of WWI. While Memorial Day honors those who died in military service, Veterans Days celebrates the living and the dead.