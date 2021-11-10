San Francisco Zoo offers free admission to veterans, active duty military on Veterans Day

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — This Veterans Day, the San Francisco Zoo is offering a sweet deal to honor those who have served in the United States Armed Forces.
On Thursday, all veterans and current active duty members of the U.S. Military, along with their immediate family members, will receive free admission to the zoo with valid service ID.
No reservation is required.
Veterans Day, began as a U.S. holiday as a celebration of the end of WWI. While Memorial Day honors those who died in military service, Veterans Days celebrates the living and the dead.