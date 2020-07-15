San Francisco Zoo reopens to the public

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The San Francisco Zoo on Wednesday will welcome the public for the first time in months since the coronavirus pandemic force its shutdown back in March.

The zoo will be operating on a reservation-based system for guests moving forward. That means you must have a reservation to get into the zoo; walk-ins are not allowed.

Curious to see how the zoo plans on keeping you and your loved ones safe?

Find out in the video above.

