SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — “Maki,” a ring-tailed lemur, passed away Thursday at the age of 22, San Francisco Zoo officials announced.

Maki was one of San Francisco Zoo’s oldest lemurs and exceeded the median life expectancy of about 16 years, according to the zoo.

The lemur “captured the hearts of the public,” San Francisco Zoo said in a press release.

In October 2020, Maki was kidnapped and later recovered about 36 hours later in Daly City.

Both Maki and young James Trinh, who helped locate the lemur, were honored in a ceremony on World Lemur Day by San Francisco Mayor London Breed.

“The fact that Maki survived his ordeal to thrive among his group for more than a year and a half is truly remarkable,” Tanya M. Peterson, CEO and Executive Director of San Francisco Zoological Society said in a statement. “Maki became a symbol of resilience and bravery, becoming a fan favorite. His story increased awareness of endangered lemurs worldwide. We are heartbroken for this loss.”

Maki’s favorite food was specifically purple grapes, according to long-time caretaker Lori Komejan.

“His personality filled the forest, and he will be forever missed,” Komejan said.