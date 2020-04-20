San Francisco’s annual 420 celebrations canceled over coronavirus

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Amid the coronavirus crisis, 4/20 celebrations in Golden Gate Park and other public locations across the city are canceled.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed made the announcement last week warning against people coming to San Francisco for 4/20, reminding everyone of stay-at-home orders and the mandate against large gatherings during the pandemic.

“Do not come to San Francisco for 4/20. 4/20 will no be tolerated this year,” Mayor Breed tweeted. “We will cite people. We will arrest people if necessary.”

To be clear: 4/20 will not be tolerated this year.



Do not come to San Francisco to celebrate. We will cite people. We will arrest people if necessary.



Order food. Watch Netflix. Stay home and stay safe. pic.twitter.com/4w2T9XJrej — London Breed (@LondonBreed) April 13, 2020

Mayor Breed said there will be heightened enforcement and barricades in place to deter gatherings of any size around Golden Gate Park‘s Robin Williams Meadow and Hippie Hill, where thousands usually gather every year to celebrate the international cannabis holiday.

Let us be blunt: 4/20 in Golden Gate Park and other public locations across our city are CANCELLED. Stay home this year and save lives. #SF #SanFrancisco #SFPD #April20 #FightAgainstCoronavirus pic.twitter.com/905WQ0MyhK — San Francisco Police (@SFPD) April 17, 2020

At last check, there were more than 1,150 coronavirus cases in San Francisco and 20 deaths.

