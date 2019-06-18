San Francisco’s beloved Mission Pie closing after 12 years

After 12 years in business, San Francisco’s iconic Mission Pie will be closing its doors.

In an Instagram post, Mission Pie confirmed the sad news to its beloved customers, citing increased operating costs.

“As costs have increased beyond what revenues from a small corner business can stay ahead of, we have been exploring new growth initiatives to help Mission Pie thrive into the future. Each option we looked at revealed itself to be either a poor business decision (we’re looking at you, delivery apps) or ran counter to our identity and values. Sometimes it was all those things. • After a lot of deliberation, we concluded that we don’t want to abandon our core values and we don’t want to ask our community to bear witness to a slow collapse of a beloved place,” the mainstay pie shop wrote on IG.

Mission Pie’s last day of business will be Sunday, Sept. 1.

“We have made this choice because we believe wholeheartedly in what Mission Pie has been and promised to always be. We are sharing this information early because we hope to share a season of celebration of what we hold dear together and to have the opportunity to come together in thanks-we would not be here if you had not been here with us,” Mission Pie added.

Mission Pie is the latest local San Francisco establishment to close.

Lucca Ravioli Company closed in April after 94 years in the Mission District.

Punch Line Comedy Club is also closing after 41 years in San Francisco.

