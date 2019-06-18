San Francisco’s beloved Mission Pie closing after 12 years

After 12 years in business, San Francisco’s iconic Mission Pie will be closing its doors.
In an Instagram post, Mission Pie confirmed the sad news to its beloved customers, citing increased operating costs.
“As costs have increased beyond what revenues from a small corner business can stay ahead of, we have been exploring new growth initiatives to help Mission Pie thrive into the future. Each option we looked at revealed itself to be either a poor business decision (we’re looking at you, delivery apps) or ran counter to our identity and values. Sometimes it was all those things. • After a lot of deliberation, we concluded that we don’t want to abandon our core values and we don’t want to ask our community to bear witness to a slow collapse of a beloved place,” the mainstay pie shop wrote on IG.
Mission Pie’s last day of business will be Sunday, Sept. 1.
“We have made this choice because we believe wholeheartedly in what Mission Pie has been and promised to always be. We are sharing this information early because we hope to share a season of celebration of what we hold dear together and to have the opportunity to come together in thanks-we would not be here if you had not been here with us,” Mission Pie added.
Mission Pie is the latest local San Francisco establishment to close.
Lucca Ravioli Company closed in April after 94 years in the Mission District.
Punch Line Comedy Club is also closing after 41 years in San Francisco.
Every day, we are awed and deeply moved by your love for Mission Pie as well as your sustained presence here at the shop. We have witnessed many of you through momentous changes and accomplishments, profound growth, deep losses, new beginnings. We’ve also been together through more mundane days and weeks. All of it has mattered. • So now for the hard part: Since we opened in 2007, and most notably in the last 5 years, the costs of operating Mission Pie have increased substantially. As a result, Mission Pie’s profitability curve has been leveling and even tipping downward, even as we’ve gotten “busier”. • Our priority has always been to be a good work environment that sustains and lifts up our employees while maintaining an environment that feels welcoming to the broadest range of people. It’s been our mission to offer food that is nourishing, wholesome and accessible while respecting every hand that touches it-from grower to cook and baker to server to you. • As costs have increased beyond what revenues from a small corner business can stay ahead of, we have been exploring new growth initiatives to help Mission Pie thrive into the future. Each option we looked at revealed itself to be either a poor business decision (we’re looking at you, delivery apps) or ran counter to our identity and values. Sometimes it was all those things. • After a lot of deliberation, we concluded that we don’t want to abandon our core values and we don’t want to ask our community to bear witness to a slow collapse of a beloved place. So, we have made the heart-rending decision to close Mission Pie at the end of the Summer. Our last day of business will be Sunday, September 1. • We have made this choice because we believe wholeheartedly in what Mission Pie has been and promised to always be. We are sharing this information early because we hope to share a season of celebration of what we hold dear together and to have the opportunity to come together in thanks-we would not be here if you had not been here with us. So come let us thank you for the last 12 years. We’re glad we got to spend it with you. 💘💘 #missionpie #eatmorepie
For live, local news, download the KRONon app. It lets you watch commercial-free news from the Bay Area’s Local News Station on multiple streaming devices.
Click here to subscribe for a free 7-day trial
- CALIFORNIA GAS TAX TO INCREASE JULY 1
- PRIDE FLAG FLIES AT STATE CAPITOL FOR FIRST TIME IN STATE HISTORY
- JIMMY BUFFET FANS GET MYSTERIOUSLY SICK IN DOMINICAN REPUBLIC
- HARVARD PULLS PARKLAND GRAD’S ADMISSION OVER RACIST COMMENTS
- BOY FIGHTS OFF INTRUDER WITH MACHETE