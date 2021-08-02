San Francisco’s cable cars are running once again

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – The city’s cable cars are running once again but the delta variant of the coronavirus is casting a shadow over their return.

During the pandemic, the city stopped operating cable cars because ridership dropped dramatically.

Then when the pandemic eased this spring, the city decided to restart them. They have been testing the cars, checking equipment, and rehiring operators for a few weeks in July and now in the month of August they are running again, and the public can ride.

The mayor and city officials have been working very hard to reopen the city, to draw tourist back, and to get the city back to a sense of normal but there’s a creeping sense that the delta variant of the coronavirus and they are striking a more cautious tone when it comes to reopening the city.

“You have to wear your mask on the cable cars. you have to wear a mask on Muni at this time. Please make sure you get vaccinated. This delta variant is like COVID on steroids. It’s important the people get vaccinated. Our hospital rates are going up and our numbers are going up. Most of the people coming through our hospital door are not vaccinated,” Mayor London Breed said.

The public can once again ride the cable cars and they can do so for free in August. Muni hopes to resume normal service in September.