SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A remodeled version of San Francisco’s iconic Cliff House restaurant will reopen in 2024, according to a press release from Sutro Lands Ends Partners. The National Park Service gave a 20-year lease for it to operate.

The restaurant, located on the western edge of San Francisco at 1090 Point Lobos Ave., closed in 2020 after operating for 157 years. Its previous owners blamed the National Park Service and slow business due to the pandemic for the closure.

“Since 1863, there has been a Cliff House perched on that dramatic bluff welcoming locals and visitors to come and be inspired by the views of the Pacific and perhaps share a drink or a meal with friends and family. We are honored to have been chosen by the National Park Service to be the stewards of this beloved venue for the next generation,” said Alexander Leff, who is leading the effort to bring back the restaurant.

The Cliff House building includes a restaurant, café, event space and retail shop. The new café will be in an area that had been used for retail space.

“We are excited to maintain this public space and invite a new operator to provide a dining experience that is loved by our community” said David Smith, General Superintendent for Golden Gate National Recreation Area. “We are absolutely grateful to our community for their support and patience during the extended vacancy and look forward to working with this new partner on public offerings at this iconic site.”

Sutro Lands Ends Partners plans to hold public meetings to discover what type of food and events the public would like to have at Cliff House. You can also input your opinion at Cliff House’s website.

A date for the space to reopen has not yet been set.