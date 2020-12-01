San Francisco’s curfew goes into effect tonight

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – San Francisco is implementing a curfew as part of a limited stay-at-home order effective Monday night.

The San Francisco Department of Emergency Management on Monday released the statement via AlertSF:

“ALERTSF: Due to widespread COVID-19 infection rates, beginning 10pm tonight San Francisco will follow the State’s limited stay-at-home order to avoid any gatherings, including outdoors, and close non-essential businesses from 10 pm-5am daily. Learn more at www.sf.gov/LimitedStayHome”

As part of this order, no outdoor gatherings are allowed between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. and you should not be around people from outside your household.

However, you can go outside on your own or with people in your household.

As part of the curfew, all dining, non-essential retail and outdoor gatherings must end by 10 p.m. Customers at stores or restaurants must leave by 10 p.m.

Restaurants can still do takeout delivery after 10 p.m. and essential retail such as grocery stores, pharmacies, and hardware stores can stay open after 10 p.m.

Transportation services will still be available after 10 pm. This includes buses, taxis, and ride-sharing.

The curfew comes just two days after San Francisco landed in the most restrictive purple tier amid a rise in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations.