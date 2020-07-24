San Francisco’s Ferry Building fully reopens days after shutdown order

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – San Francisco’s Ferry Building reopens Friday after being ordered to shut down just two days ago amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Ferry Building was ordered to close Wednesday after it was classified as an indoor mall amid San Francisco landing on the state’s COVID-19 watch list.

Now it’s back open as the state has re-classified it was a “transport terminal.”

This means both interior and exterior Ferry Building businesses can reopen.

Ferry Building officials said they have put in place even stricter safety guidelines so customers can be safe.

A few of those restrictions include enhanced cleaning procedures, increased curbside pickup and delivery options, and hand sanitizing stations throughout the marketplace.

They are also asking visitors to wear face masks while practicing social distancing.

Latest Stories: