San Francisco’s first Black police chief, Prentice ‘Earl’ Sanders, dies

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – The San Francisco Police Department is mourning the loss of former Police Chief Prentice ‘Earl’ Sanders.

Sanders joined the department as a young Army veteran in 1964 and later became the first Black chief of police.

In a statement released, Chief of Police William Scott says that ‘Sanders should be remembered for a trailblazing legacy that went far beyond the barrier he broke as San Francisco’s first Black chief of police.’

Sanders was also a founding member of ‘Officers for Justice.’ In 1973, they filed a discrimination suit against the police department and Sanders was the first officer to testify in federal court about the racism he faced.

Sanders was 83-year-old.

Here is Chief Scott’s full statement: