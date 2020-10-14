San Francisco’s giant Ferris wheel ready to roll

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Get ready to roll!

The highly-anticipated 150-foot high observation wheel is ready to welcome guests at San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park starting Oct. 21.

The SkyStar Wheel, which was erected at the park to celebrate its 150th birthday, was originally planned to debut on April 4, but the local stay-at-home orders due to the coronavirus pandemic put it all on hold.

Now it’s ready to roll, offering 36 fully-enclosed gondolas taking 6 riders per gondola on a private ride for 12 minutes.

Guests will be able to take in sweeping views of downtown San Francisco all the way to the ocean.

You can find the SkyStar Wheel at Golden Gate Park’s Music Concourse, located near other popular attractions such as the de Young Museum, the California Academy of Sciences, and the Japanese Tea Garden.

Tickets cost $18 or $12 for seniors and children under 13.

But if you plan on coming on the 21st for the grand opening, tickets will be $10 from then through the 25th.

Reservations are required.

Photo Credit: Skystar

Photo Credit: Skystar

Photo Credit: Skystar

Photo Credit: Skystar

Photo Credit: Skystar

Latest Posts